Kenya
Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall:
• Performance: the county received 2 to 5 days of light to heavy rains across the livelihood zones. The temporal distribution of the rains was fair whereas the spatial distribution was good to fair.
• Vegetation Condition:
• The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was way above the normal range for the period, indicating a largely good state of pasture and browse.
• The available pasture and browse can last for three to four months, depending on the area.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators:
• There were no reported cases of livestock migration from neighbouring counties or within.
• Milk production per household was within the normal range for this time of the year.
• The body condition of animals was above the normal range for the period.
Access indicators:
• The terms of trade were above the normal range
• Milk consumption within the normal range
• The return distance from water sources to grazing areas was within normal range.
Utilization indicators:
• All within the normal range.