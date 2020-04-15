Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

• Performance: the county received 2 to 5 days of light to heavy rains across the livelihood zones. The temporal distribution of the rains was fair whereas the spatial distribution was good to fair.

• Vegetation Condition:

• The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was way above the normal range for the period, indicating a largely good state of pasture and browse.

• The available pasture and browse can last for three to four months, depending on the area.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators:

• There were no reported cases of livestock migration from neighbouring counties or within.

• Milk production per household was within the normal range for this time of the year.

• The body condition of animals was above the normal range for the period.

Access indicators:

• The terms of trade were above the normal range

• Milk consumption within the normal range

• The return distance from water sources to grazing areas was within normal range.

Utilization indicators:

• All within the normal range.