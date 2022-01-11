Kenya
Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Rainfall:
Onset/Cessation: the OND rains onset delayed.
Performance: the County received on average 3 to 10 days of light to heavy rainfall across the Pastoral, MMF and MF zones. The temporal and spatial distribution of the rains was fair across the County.
Vegetation Condition:
The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was within the normal range for the period, indicating a fair state of vegetation. However, field observations indicate a fair to poor state of pasture in the Pastoral and some MMF zones.
The available pasture and browse can last for one to three months, depending on the area.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators:
There were reported cases of livestock migration within Laikipia County and from neighbouring Counties in some cases resulting in conflict and livestock theft.
The body condition of animals was below the normal range for the period.
Access indicators:
The terms of trade were below the long term average.
The return distance from water sources to grazing areas was outside the normal range.
Utilization indicators:
Within the normal range.