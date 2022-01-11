Kenya

Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

Rainfall:

  • Onset/Cessation: the OND rains onset delayed.

  • Performance: the County received on average 3 to 10 days of light to heavy rainfall across the Pastoral, MMF and MF zones. The temporal and spatial distribution of the rains was fair across the County.

Vegetation Condition:

  • The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was within the normal range for the period, indicating a fair state of vegetation. However, field observations indicate a fair to poor state of pasture in the Pastoral and some MMF zones.

  • The available pasture and browse can last for one to three months, depending on the area.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators:

  • There were reported cases of livestock migration within Laikipia County and from neighbouring Counties in some cases resulting in conflict and livestock theft.

  • The body condition of animals was below the normal range for the period.

Access indicators:

  • The terms of trade were below the long term average.

  • The return distance from water sources to grazing areas was outside the normal range.

Utilization indicators:

 Within the normal range.

