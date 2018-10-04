04 Oct 2018

Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018

from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Aug 2018
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators Rainfall:

  • During the month under review (August), heavy to shallow rainfall spanning 0-7 days was recorded across Laikipia.
    Generally, the rainfall was poorly distributed in terms of time and space.

Vegetation Condition:

  • The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) is above the normal range for the period, indicating a good state of pasture and browse condition across most areas.

  • The available pasture and browse is expected to last for at the least 2-3 months.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators) Production Indicators:

  • There was no recorded livestock migration for the month.

  • Milk production per household was above the normal range at this time of the year.

  • The body condition of animals was above the normal range for the period.

Access indicators:

  • The terms of trade are above the normal range

  • Milk consumption is within the normal range

  • The return distance from water sources to grazing areas is also within the normal range.

Utilization indicators:

  • All within the normal range

