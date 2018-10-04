Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Biophysical Indicators Rainfall:
- During the month under review (August), heavy to shallow rainfall spanning 0-7 days was recorded across Laikipia.
Generally, the rainfall was poorly distributed in terms of time and space.
Vegetation Condition:
The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) is above the normal range for the period, indicating a good state of pasture and browse condition across most areas.
The available pasture and browse is expected to last for at the least 2-3 months.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators) Production Indicators:
There was no recorded livestock migration for the month.
Milk production per household was above the normal range at this time of the year.
The body condition of animals was above the normal range for the period.
Access indicators:
The terms of trade are above the normal range
Milk consumption is within the normal range
The return distance from water sources to grazing areas is also within the normal range.
Utilization indicators:
- All within the normal range