Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018
Rainfall
- In April, the County experienced 9-15 days of moderate to heavy rainfall. The rains received were generally well distributed in terms of time and space.
Vegetation Condition
- The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) is above the normal range for the period, indicating very good state of pasture and browse condition across most areas.
- The available pasture and browse is expected to last for at the least 2-3 months.
Production Indicators
- There was no migration recorded.
- Milk production per household was within the normal range at this time of the year.
- The body condition of animals was within the normal range for the period.
Access Indicators
- The terms of trade are within the normal range.
- Milk consumption is within the normal range.
- The return distance from water sources to grazing areas is also within the normal range.
Utilization Indicators
- All within the normal range.