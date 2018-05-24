Laikipia County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018

Rainfall

- In April, the County experienced 9-15 days of moderate to heavy rainfall. The rains received were generally well distributed in terms of time and space.

Vegetation Condition

- The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) is above the normal range for the period, indicating very good state of pasture and browse condition across most areas.

- The available pasture and browse is expected to last for at the least 2-3 months.

Production Indicators

- There was no migration recorded.

- Milk production per household was within the normal range at this time of the year.

- The body condition of animals was within the normal range for the period.

Access Indicators

- The terms of trade are within the normal range.

- Milk consumption is within the normal range.

- The return distance from water sources to grazing areas is also within the normal range.

Utilization Indicators

- All within the normal range.