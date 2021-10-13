Kenya
Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
No rainfall was received in the county in the first and second dekads of the month.
The vegetation condition for September was below normal for the month with all sub-counties classified in the moderate drought category.
The state of water sources was below normal for September.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
Harvesting was almost complete for the long rains season crop. Land preparation was on-going for the short rains season crop.
Milk production below normal this month.
No cases of migration or drought-related livestock deaths were recorded during the month. However, intra-county movements by herders have intensified in search of pasture and water from McKinnon Road, Ndavaya and Kasemeni wards to Mwereni Ward.
Access indicators
Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were normal implying normal household purchasing power.
Household milk consumption was normal for the month of September.
Distances to water sources for domestic use were above normal for September.
Utilization Indicators
The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was estimated at 2.9 percent for children aged 0-5