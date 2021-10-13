Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 No rainfall was received in the county in the first and second dekads of the month.

 The vegetation condition for September was below normal for the month with all sub-counties classified in the moderate drought category.

 The state of water sources was below normal for September.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

 Harvesting was almost complete for the long rains season crop. Land preparation was on-going for the short rains season crop.

 Milk production below normal this month.

 No cases of migration or drought-related livestock deaths were recorded during the month. However, intra-county movements by herders have intensified in search of pasture and water from McKinnon Road, Ndavaya and Kasemeni wards to Mwereni Ward.

Access indicators

 Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were normal implying normal household purchasing power.

 Household milk consumption was normal for the month of September.

 Distances to water sources for domestic use were above normal for September.

Utilization Indicators

 The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was estimated at 2.9 percent for children aged 0-5