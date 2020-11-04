Kenya

Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The first and second dekads received normal rainfall during the month.

  • The vegetation condition index for September was normal for this time of the year implying normal vegetation greenness.

  • However, the vegetation condition in the county has been on a declining trend since April, with Lunga Lunga Sub-county already in the moderate vegetation deficit band of vegetation greenness.

  • The state of water sources was as expected for this time of the year

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

  • There was no crop in the farms as harvesting for the long rains season was over.

  • Milk production was slightly below normal for this time of the year.

  • No drought-related deaths or migration incidences were reported this month.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were above-average implying higherthan-normal household purchasing power for this time of the year.

  • Milk consumption at household level was within seasonal averages for the month.

  • Distances to water points for household consumption were within seasonal norms for this time of the year.

