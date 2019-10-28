Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Normal rains were received during the month under review.
The VCI for the month was below-average for this time of the year.
The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
Livestock body condition remained normal and at the moderate early warning classification similar to August.
Milk production was slightly above-normal during the month.
No migration was reported this month.
No drought-related deaths were recorded this month.
Access indicators
Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were 25 percent below-normal implying reduced purchasing power at household level compared with normal times.
Milk consumption was within seasonal norms in September.
Distances to watering points for domestic consumption were above-normal in September.
Utilization Indicators
- The prevalence of children at risk of malnutrition was above-average for this time of the year implying a deteriorated nutritional status for children aged below five years compared with normal times.