28 Oct 2019

Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (795.98 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Normal rains were received during the month under review.

  • The VCI for the month was below-average for this time of the year.

  • The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

  • Livestock body condition remained normal and at the moderate early warning classification similar to August.

  • Milk production was slightly above-normal during the month.

  • No migration was reported this month.

  • No drought-related deaths were recorded this month.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were 25 percent below-normal implying reduced purchasing power at household level compared with normal times.

  • Milk consumption was within seasonal norms in September.

  • Distances to watering points for domestic consumption were above-normal in September.

Utilization Indicators

  • The prevalence of children at risk of malnutrition was above-average for this time of the year implying a deteriorated nutritional status for children aged below five years compared with normal times.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.