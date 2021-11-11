Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The first dekads of the month received below average rainfall.

 The vegetation condition for October was below average for the month with all sub-counties classified in the moderate drought category.

 The state of water sources was below normal (declining) for October.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

 Land preparation was on-going on a small-scale for the short rains season crop.

 Milk production was below normal in October.

 3,075 cases of drought-related livestock deaths were recorded during the month which was not normal for this time of the year.

 Intra-county movements by herders have intensified in search of pasture and water from McKinnon Road, Ndavaya and Kasemeni Wards into Mwereni and Ramisi Wards. Conflicts over usage of water from the remaining water sources have also began to escalate.

Access indicators

 Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) below normal implying reduced

household purchasing power.

 Household milk consumption was normal for the month of October.

 Distances to water sources for domestic use were above normal for October.

Utilization Indicators

 The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was approximated at 3.9 percent for children aged 0-5 years.