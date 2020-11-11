Kenya
Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The three dekads received lower than normal rainfall during the month.
The vegetation condition index for October was normal for this time of the year implying normal vegetation greenness.
However, the vegetation condition in the county has been on a declining trend since April, with Lunga Lunga Sub-county already in the moderate vegetation deficit band of vegetation greenness.
The state of water sources was below normal for this time of the year.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
Farmers had started planting during the month and most of the crops were at germination stage
Milk production was slightly below normal for this time of the year.
No drought-related deaths or migration incidences were reported this month.
Access indicators
Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were above-average implying higherthan-normal household purchasing power for this time of the year.
Milk consumption at household level was within seasonal averages for the month.
Distances to water points for household consumption were longer than the seasonal norms for this time of the year.