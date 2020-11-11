Kenya

Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators

  • The three dekads received lower than normal rainfall during the month.

  • The vegetation condition index for October was normal for this time of the year implying normal vegetation greenness.

  • However, the vegetation condition in the county has been on a declining trend since April, with Lunga Lunga Sub-county already in the moderate vegetation deficit band of vegetation greenness.

  • The state of water sources was below normal for this time of the year.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators

  • Farmers had started planting during the month and most of the crops were at germination stage

  • Milk production was slightly below normal for this time of the year.

  • No drought-related deaths or migration incidences were reported this month.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were above-average implying higherthan-normal household purchasing power for this time of the year.

  • Milk consumption at household level was within seasonal averages for the month.

  • Distances to water points for household consumption were longer than the seasonal norms for this time of the year.

