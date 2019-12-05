05 Dec 2019

Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019

from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 Significantly above-normal rains were received in October. - The VCI for the month was normal. - The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

  • Livestock body condition remained at the moderate early warning classification and normal similar to September.
  • Milk production was within seasonal ranges.
  • No migration or drought-related deaths were recorded in October.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were 50 percent below-normal implying significantly reduced purchasing power at household level for this time of the year.
  • Milk consumption was within seasonal ranges this month.
  • Distances to watering points for domestic consumption were normal in October.

Utilization Indicators

  • The prevalence of children at risk of malnutrition was above-normal for this time of the year implying a worsened nutritional status for children aged below five years compared with a similar time in a normal year

