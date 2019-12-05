Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 Significantly above-normal rains were received in October. - The VCI for the month was normal. - The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

Livestock body condition remained at the moderate early warning classification and normal similar to September.

Milk production was within seasonal ranges.

No migration or drought-related deaths were recorded in October.

Access indicators

Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were 50 percent below-normal implying significantly reduced purchasing power at household level for this time of the year.

Milk consumption was within seasonal ranges this month.

Distances to watering points for domestic consumption were normal in October.

Utilization Indicators