Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The first two dekads received above normal rainfall during the month.

▪ The vegetation condition index for November was normal for this time of the year implying normal vegetation greenness.

▪ However, the vegetation condition in the livestock livelihood zone showed a declining trend, with both Lunga Lunga and Kinango Sub-counties falling into the moderate vegetation deficit band of vegetation greenness.

▪ The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

▪ Farmers had started planting during the month and most of the crops were at germination stage

▪ Milk production was slightly below normal for this time of the year.

▪ No drought-related deaths or migration incidences were reported this month.

Access indicators

▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were above-average implying higherthan-normal household purchasing power for this time of the year.

▪ Milk consumption at household level was within seasonal averages for the month.

▪ Distances to water points for household consumption were longer than the seasonal norms for this time of the year.