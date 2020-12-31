Kenya
Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The first two dekads received above normal rainfall during the month.
▪ The vegetation condition index for November was normal for this time of the year implying normal vegetation greenness.
▪ However, the vegetation condition in the livestock livelihood zone showed a declining trend, with both Lunga Lunga and Kinango Sub-counties falling into the moderate vegetation deficit band of vegetation greenness.
▪ The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
▪ Farmers had started planting during the month and most of the crops were at
germination stage
▪ Milk production was slightly below normal for this time of the year.
▪ No drought-related deaths or migration incidences were reported this month.
Access indicators
▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were above-average implying higherthan-normal household purchasing power for this time of the year.
▪ Milk consumption at household level was within seasonal averages for the month.
▪ Distances to water points for household consumption were longer than the seasonal norms for this time of the year.