Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019
NOVEMBER 2019 EW FLAG
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ Normal to above-normal rains were received in November.
▪ The VCI for the month was significantly above-average for this time of the year.
▪ The state of water sources was normal.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
▪ The condition of maize, cowpeas and green grams was fair this month when normally it would be good.
▪ Milk production was slightly above-average for the month.
▪ No migration or drought-related deaths were recorded during the month.
Access indicators
▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were more than 50 percent belowaverage implying significantly reduced purchasing power at household level for this time of the year.
▪ Milk consumption was within seasonal ranges in November.
▪ Distances to water points for household use were within seasonal ranges during the month.
Utilization Indicators
▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was significantly aboveaverage for this time of the year implying a worsened nutritional status for children aged 0-5 years for this time of the year.