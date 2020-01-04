04 Jan 2020

Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (472.99 KB)

NOVEMBER 2019 EW FLAG

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ Normal to above-normal rains were received in November.

▪ The VCI for the month was significantly above-average for this time of the year.

▪ The state of water sources was normal.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

▪ The condition of maize, cowpeas and green grams was fair this month when normally it would be good.

▪ Milk production was slightly above-average for the month.

▪ No migration or drought-related deaths were recorded during the month.

Access indicators

▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were more than 50 percent belowaverage implying significantly reduced purchasing power at household level for this time of the year.

▪ Milk consumption was within seasonal ranges in November.

▪ Distances to water points for household use were within seasonal ranges during the month.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was significantly aboveaverage for this time of the year implying a worsened nutritional status for children aged 0-5 years for this time of the year.

