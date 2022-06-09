Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The first dekad of May received normal rains while the second dekad received below normal rains.

▪ The vegetation condition for May was below average for the month.

▪ The state of water sources was normal for the month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

▪ Land preparation and planting was on-going for the season.

▪ Milk production was below average for May.

Access indicators

▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were below normal for May implying reduced household purchasing power.

▪ Milk consumption was normal for the month under review.

▪ Return distances to water sources for domestic use were above normal for the month.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was approximately 3.2 percent in May.

▪ The food consumption score was 30.0 in May and had increased by 19.4 percent from 25.14 in April.

▪ The reduced coping strategy index was 10.2 in May having maintained a stable trend compared with 9.9 in April.