Kenya
Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The first and second dekads of the month recorded below average rainfall.
▪ The vegetation condition index for March was above average.
▪ The state of water sources was normal for the month.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
▪ Land preparation for long rains season is on-going.
▪ Milk production was lower than normal for this time of the year.
▪ No livestock deaths or migration cases were reported due to drought in March.
Access indicators
▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were below average implying reduced purchasing power at household level for this time of the year.
▪ Household milk consumption was higher than normal for the month.
▪ Distances to water sources for domestic consumption were above normal for the month.
Utilization Indicators
▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was normal implying normal nutritional status for children aged 0-5 years.