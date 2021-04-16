Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The first and second dekads of the month recorded below average rainfall.

▪ The vegetation condition index for March was above average.

▪ The state of water sources was normal for the month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

▪ Land preparation for long rains season is on-going.

▪ Milk production was lower than normal for this time of the year.

▪ No livestock deaths or migration cases were reported due to drought in March.

Access indicators

▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were below average implying reduced purchasing power at household level for this time of the year.

▪ Household milk consumption was higher than normal for the month.

▪ Distances to water sources for domestic consumption were above normal for the month.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was normal implying normal nutritional status for children aged 0-5 years.