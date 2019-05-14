14 May 2019

Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2019

from Government of Kenya
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Minimal rainfall amounts were received this month which was not normal as the rains ought to have begun.
  • The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was slightly above-normal at 43.91 compared with 40 normally.
  • The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

  • Livestock body condition was normal at the moderate early warning classification similar to last month.
  • Milk production was slightly above-average for the month.
  • There were no drought-related deaths or migration events during the month.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were above-average this month implying improved household purchasing power compared with normal times.
  • Milk consumption was above-average this month.
  • Access to water for domestic consumption was slightly higher than normal for this time of the year.
  • The cost of water remained at Kshs 3-5 which was normal.

Utilization Indicators

  • The prevalence of children at risk of malnutrition was above-average implying a deteriorated nutritional status of children compared with normal times.

