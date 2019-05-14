Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2019
from Government of Kenya
Report
Published on 31 Mar 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- Minimal rainfall amounts were received this month which was not normal as the rains ought to have begun.
- The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was slightly above-normal at 43.91 compared with 40 normally.
- The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
- Livestock body condition was normal at the moderate early warning classification similar to last month.
- Milk production was slightly above-average for the month.
- There were no drought-related deaths or migration events during the month.
Access indicators
- Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were above-average this month implying improved household purchasing power compared with normal times.
- Milk consumption was above-average this month.
- Access to water for domestic consumption was slightly higher than normal for this time of the year.
- The cost of water remained at Kshs 3-5 which was normal.
Utilization Indicators
- The prevalence of children at risk of malnutrition was above-average implying a deteriorated nutritional status of children compared with normal times.