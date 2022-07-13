Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ Both the first and second dekads of the month received below normal rainfall.

▪ The vegetation condition for June was below average for the month.

▪ The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

▪ Weeding was on-going in most parts of the county.

▪ Maize and legumes were in good condition in the mixed farming livelihood zone but poor in the livestock farming livelihood zone.

▪ Milk production was within seasonal ranges for the month.

Access indicators

▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were below average for the month implying decreased household purchasing power.

▪ Milk consumption was above average for June.

▪ Return distances to water sources for household consumption were above normal for the month.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was 3.2 percent in estimated at 2.1 percent.

▪ The food consumption score was 35.3 in June having increased by 17.4 percent from 30.0 in May.

▪ The reduced coping strategy index was 10.6 in June having maintained a stable trend compared with 10.2 in May.