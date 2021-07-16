Kenya
Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The first two dekads of the month received below normal rainfall.
The vegetation condition index (VCI) for June was normal for the month although Lunga Lunga Sub-county was classified in the moderate drought category.
The state of water sources was normal for June.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
Weeding was on-going for the long rains season crop.
Crop condition was fair currently when normally it would be good.
Milk production was below average for the month.
No cases of migration or drought-related livestock deaths were recorded during the month.
Access indicators
Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were within seasonal ranges implying normal household purchasing power.
Household milk consumption was normal for the month of June.
Distances to water sources for domestic consumption were above normal.
Utilization Indicators
The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was approximated at 1.1 percent for children aged 0-5 years.