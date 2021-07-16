Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The first two dekads of the month received below normal rainfall.

 The vegetation condition index (VCI) for June was normal for the month although Lunga Lunga Sub-county was classified in the moderate drought category.

 The state of water sources was normal for June.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

 Weeding was on-going for the long rains season crop.

 Crop condition was fair currently when normally it would be good.

 Milk production was below average for the month.

 No cases of migration or drought-related livestock deaths were recorded during the month.

Access indicators

 Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were within seasonal ranges implying normal household purchasing power.

 Household milk consumption was normal for the month of June.

 Distances to water sources for domestic consumption were above normal.

Utilization Indicators

 The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was approximated at 1.1 percent for children aged 0-5 years.