Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ Both the first and second dekads of the month received below-average rainfall.

▪ The vegetation condition index for June was significantly above normal for this time of the year implying above-average vegetation greenness.

▪ The state of water sources was as expected for this time of the year.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

▪ Maize and legumes were in good condition which was normal for this time of the year.

▪ Milk production was within seasonal averages.

▪ No migration incidences or drought-related deaths were reported in June.

Access indicators

▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were significantly higher than the seasonal averages this month implying improved purchasing power at household level for this time of the year.

▪ Milk consumption at household level was normal for the month.

▪ Distances to water sources for domestic use were above-average for this time of the year.