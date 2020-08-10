Kenya
Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ Both the first and second dekads of the month received below-average rainfall.
▪ The vegetation condition index for June was significantly above normal for this time of the year implying above-average vegetation greenness.
▪ The state of water sources was as expected for this time of the year.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
▪ Maize and legumes were in good condition which was normal for this time of the year.
▪ Milk production was within seasonal averages.
▪ No migration incidences or drought-related deaths were reported in June.
Access indicators
▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were significantly higher than the seasonal averages this month implying improved purchasing power at household level for this time of the year.
▪ Milk consumption at household level was normal for the month.
▪ Distances to water sources for domestic use were above-average for this time of the year.