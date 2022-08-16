Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ Both the first and second dekads of the month received normal rainfall.

▪ The vegetation condition for July was below average.

▪ The state of water sources was declining and below normal for July.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

▪ Weeding was on-going in most parts of the mixed farming livelihood zone. Crops had literally failed in the livestock farming livelihood zone.

▪ Maize and legumes were in good condition in the mixed farming livelihood zone but poor in the livestock farming livelihood zone.

▪ Milk production was within seasonal norms during the reporting period.

Access indicators

▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were more than 50 percent below normal implying reduced purchasing power at household level.

▪ Milk consumption was above normal for July.

▪ Return distances to water sources for household consumption were above average for July.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was 2.6 percent having remained stable compared with 2.1 percent recorded in June.

▪ The food consumption score was 34.6 in July having remained stable in comparison with 35.3 recorded in June.

▪ The reduced coping strategy index was 13.7 in July having increased by 29.2 percent compared with 10.6 in June.