Kenya

Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The first two dekads of the month received normal rainfall.

  • The vegetation condition for July was below normal for the month with Matuga and Kinango Sub-counties classified in the moderate drought category.

  • The state of water sources was normal for July.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

  • Harvesting was on-going for the long rains season crop.

  • Crop condition was fair currently when normally it would be good.

  • Milk production was below normal for the month.

  • No cases of migration or drought-related livestock deaths were recorded during the month.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were lower than normal implying reduced household purchasing power.

  • Household milk consumption was normal for the month of July.

  • Distances to water sources for household use were above normal.

Utilization Indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was estimated at 1.1 percent for children aged 0-5 years.

