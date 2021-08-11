Kenya
Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The first two dekads of the month received normal rainfall.
The vegetation condition for July was below normal for the month with Matuga and Kinango Sub-counties classified in the moderate drought category.
The state of water sources was normal for July.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
Harvesting was on-going for the long rains season crop.
Crop condition was fair currently when normally it would be good.
Milk production was below normal for the month.
No cases of migration or drought-related livestock deaths were recorded during the month.
Access indicators
Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were lower than normal implying reduced household purchasing power.
Household milk consumption was normal for the month of July.
Distances to water sources for household use were above normal.
Utilization Indicators
- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was estimated at 1.1 percent for children aged 0-5 years.