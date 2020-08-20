Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ All three dekads received normal rainfall during the month.

▪ The vegetation condition index for July was slightly above average for this time of the year implying above-normal vegetation greenness.

▪ The state of water sources was as expected for this time of the year.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

▪ Maize, cowpeas and green grams that were yet to be harvested were in good condition which was normal for this time of the year.

▪ Milk production was within seasonal ranges.

▪ No drought-related deaths or migration incidences were reported in July.

Access indicators

▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were 46.8 percent higher than the seasonal averages implying improved household purchasing power for this time of the year.

▪ Milk consumption at household level was within seasonal ranges for the month.

▪ Distances to water sources for household consumption were normal for this time of the year.