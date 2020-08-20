Kenya
Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ All three dekads received normal rainfall during the month.
▪ The vegetation condition index for July was slightly above average for this time of the year implying above-normal vegetation greenness.
▪ The state of water sources was as expected for this time of the year.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
▪ Maize, cowpeas and green grams that were yet to be harvested were in good condition which was normal for this time of the year.
▪ Milk production was within seasonal ranges.
▪ No drought-related deaths or migration incidences were reported in July.
Access indicators
▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were 46.8 percent higher than the seasonal averages implying improved household purchasing power for this time of the year.
▪ Milk consumption at household level was within seasonal ranges for the month.
▪ Distances to water sources for household consumption were normal for this time of the year.