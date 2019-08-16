Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2019
from Government of Kenya
Report
Published on 31 Jul 2019 — View Original
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- The first dekad received normal rains while the second one received slightly above-normal rains.
- The VCI for the month was slightly below average for this time of the year.
- The state of water sources was normal for July.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
- Livestock body condition was normal at the moderate early warning classification.
- Milk production was above-average during the month.
- There were no deaths related to drought or migration reported this month.
Access indicators
- Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were below-average implying slightly reduced household purchasing power compared with normal times.
- Milk consumption was normal during the month under review.
- Distances to water sources for domestic consumption were slightly aboveaverage compared with normal times in July.
Utilization Indicators
- The prevalence of children at risk of malnutrition was above-normal for this time of the year implying worse-than-normal malnutrition rates.