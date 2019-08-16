16 Aug 2019

Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Jul 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The first dekad received normal rains while the second one received slightly above-normal rains.
  • The VCI for the month was slightly below average for this time of the year.
  • The state of water sources was normal for July.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

  • Livestock body condition was normal at the moderate early warning classification.
  • Milk production was above-average during the month.
  • There were no deaths related to drought or migration reported this month.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were below-average implying slightly reduced household purchasing power compared with normal times.
  • Milk consumption was normal during the month under review.
  • Distances to water sources for domestic consumption were slightly aboveaverage compared with normal times in July.

Utilization Indicators

  • The prevalence of children at risk of malnutrition was above-normal for this time of the year implying worse-than-normal malnutrition rates.

