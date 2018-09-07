Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018

Biophysical Indicators

- The first two dekads of the month received normal rainfall.

- The Vegetation Condition Index was above-normal at 61.82.

- The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.

Production Indicators

- Livestock body condition was normal for this time of the year.

- Milk production was above-normal.

- No livestock migration was reported during the month.

Access Indicators

- The terms of trade were 22 percent above the normal of 44.6 implying above-average household purchasing power.

- Milk consumption was normal for this time of the year.

- The return distances to water sources were above-normal similar to last month.

Utilization Indicators

- The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was 25 percent above-normal for this time of the year.