Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Jul 2018
Biophysical Indicators
- The first two dekads of the month received normal rainfall.
- The Vegetation Condition Index was above-normal at 61.82.
- The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.

Production Indicators
- Livestock body condition was normal for this time of the year.
- Milk production was above-normal.
- No livestock migration was reported during the month.

Access Indicators
- The terms of trade were 22 percent above the normal of 44.6 implying above-average household purchasing power.
- Milk consumption was normal for this time of the year.
- The return distances to water sources were above-normal similar to last month.

Utilization Indicators
- The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was 25 percent above-normal for this time of the year.

