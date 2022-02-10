Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The first dekad of the month received below normal rainfall while the second and third dekads received near normal and above normal rainfall respectively.

▪ The vegetation condition for January was below normal for the month with the county being classified in the moderate drought category.

▪ The state of water sources was below average for this time of the year.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

▪ There were no land preparation activities during the month. The little crops planted last month were still on the field but the condition was poor.

▪ Milk production was below average for January.

▪ Intra-county movements by herders was recorded as livestock herders were moving from livestock livelihood zone to mixed farming zone in search of pasture and water.

Access indicators

▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were within the normal range implying normal purchasing power at household level.

▪ Household milk consumption was below normal in January.

▪ Distances to water sources for domestic use were longer than the average for this time of the year.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was estimated at 4.1 percent for children aged 0-5 years.