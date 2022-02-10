Kenya
Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2022
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The first dekad of the month received below normal rainfall while the second and third dekads received near normal and above normal rainfall respectively.
▪ The vegetation condition for January was below normal for the month with the county being classified in the moderate drought category.
▪ The state of water sources was below average for this time of the year.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
▪ There were no land preparation activities during the month. The little crops planted last month were still on the field but the condition was poor.
▪ Milk production was below average for January.
▪ Intra-county movements by herders was recorded as livestock herders were moving from livestock livelihood zone to mixed farming zone in search of pasture and water.
Access indicators
▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were within the normal range implying normal purchasing power at household level.
▪ Household milk consumption was below normal in January.
▪ Distances to water sources for domestic use were longer than the average for this time of the year.
Utilization Indicators
▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was estimated at 4.1 percent for children aged 0-5 years.