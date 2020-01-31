Kenya
Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
- The first dekad of the month received below-average rainfall while the second one received above-average rainfall.
- The VCI for January was significantly above-average.
- The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
- The condition of maize, green grams and cowpeas ranged from fair to good this month compared to good normally.
- Milk production was within seasonal averages for the month.
- No migration incidences or drought-related deaths were reported in January.
Access indicators
- Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were within seasonal norms implying normal household purchasing power for this time of the year.
- Milk consumption was within seasonal ranges this month.
- Distances to water points for household consumption were above-average during the month.
Utilization Indicators
- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was below-average implying an improved nutritional status for children aged 0-5 years.