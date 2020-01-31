Kenya

Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020

Source
Published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators

  • The first dekad of the month received below-average rainfall while the second one received above-average rainfall.
  • The VCI for January was significantly above-average.
  • The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

  • The condition of maize, green grams and cowpeas ranged from fair to good this month compared to good normally.
  • Milk production was within seasonal averages for the month.
  • No migration incidences or drought-related deaths were reported in January.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were within seasonal norms implying normal household purchasing power for this time of the year.
  • Milk consumption was within seasonal ranges this month.
  • Distances to water points for household consumption were above-average during the month.

Utilization Indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was below-average implying an improved nutritional status for children aged 0-5 years.

Related Content