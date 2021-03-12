Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The first dekad of the month recorded above average rainfall while the second dekad received below average rainfall.

▪ The vegetation condition index for February was in the above normal greenness band which was normal for this time of the year.

▪ The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

▪ Harvesting of legumes was in its last stages during the month.

▪ Milk production was within seasonal ranges for this time of the year.

▪ There were no livestock deaths attributed to drought during the month.

▪ No migration cases were recorded in February.

Access indicators

▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were higher than normal implying above-average purchasing power at household level for this time of the year.

▪ Household milk consumption was within normal ranges for February.

▪ Distances to water sources for domestic use were above-average for this time of the year.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was below normal implying an improved nutritional status for children aged 0-5 years.