Kenya
Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The first dekad of the month recorded above average rainfall while the second dekad received below average rainfall.
▪ The vegetation condition index for February was in the above normal greenness band which was normal for this time of the year.
▪ The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
▪ Harvesting of legumes was in its last stages during the month.
▪ Milk production was within seasonal ranges for this time of the year.
▪ There were no livestock deaths attributed to drought during the month.
▪ No migration cases were recorded in February.
Access indicators
▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were higher than normal implying above-average purchasing power at household level for this time of the year.
▪ Household milk consumption was within normal ranges for February.
▪ Distances to water sources for domestic use were above-average for this time of the year.
Utilization Indicators
▪ The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was below normal implying an improved nutritional status for children aged 0-5 years.