Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The first dekad of the month received above-average rainfall while the second one received below-average rainfall. ▪ The vegetation condition index for February was significantly above-average. ▪ The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

▪ There was no crop in the field currently although land preparation was ongoing for the long rains season. ▪ Milk production was 27.6 percent higher than the LTA. ▪ No drought-related deaths or migration incidences were reported in February.

Access indicators

▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were 50.7 percent higher than the LTA implying above-average household purchasing power for this time of the year. ▪ Milk consumption was above average by 35.7 percent this month. ▪ Distances to water points for domestic use were within seasonal norms during the month.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was significantly below normal having reduced by more than 50 percent implying a considerably improved nutritional status for children aged 0-5 years.