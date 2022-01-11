Kenya
Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The first dekad of the month received below normal rainfall while the second dekad received above normal rainfall.
The vegetation condition for December was below normal for the month with all sub-counties classified in the severe drought category.
The state of water sources was below average for this time of the year.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
Land preparation was on-going on a small-scale for the short rains season crop. Planting was done because of the rains received in the second dekad of the month.
Milk production was below average for December.
Intra-county movements by herders have been recorded as livestock herders move in search of pasture and water from Puma, Mwavumbo and Mwereni Wards into Ramisi and Mkongani Wards.
Access indicators
Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were within the normal range implying normal purchasing power at household level.
Household milk consumption was below normal in December.
Distances to water sources for domestic use were double the average for December.
Utilization Indicators
- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was estimated at 4.3 percent for children aged 0-5 years