Kenya

Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The first dekad of the month received below normal rainfall while the second dekad received above normal rainfall.

  • The vegetation condition for December was below normal for the month with all sub-counties classified in the severe drought category.

  • The state of water sources was below average for this time of the year.
    Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

  • Land preparation was on-going on a small-scale for the short rains season crop. Planting was done because of the rains received in the second dekad of the month.

  • Milk production was below average for December.

  • Intra-county movements by herders have been recorded as livestock herders move in search of pasture and water from Puma, Mwavumbo and Mwereni Wards into Ramisi and Mkongani Wards.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were within the normal range implying normal purchasing power at household level.

  • Household milk consumption was below normal in December.

  • Distances to water sources for domestic use were double the average for December.

Utilization Indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was estimated at 4.3 percent for children aged 0-5 years

