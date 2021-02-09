Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The first dekad of the month recorded above normal rainfall while the second dekad received below normal rainfall.

▪ The vegetation condition index for December was in the above normal greenness band which was normal for this time of the year.

▪ The vegetation condition had improved across the livelihood zones.

▪ The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

▪ Most early planted maize was at either tussling or knee-high stage while late planted crops were still at germination stage during the month

▪ Milk production was slightly below normal for this time of the year.

▪ No drought-related deaths or migration incidences were reported this month.

Access indicators

▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were above-average implying higherthan-normal household purchasing power for this time of the year.

▪ Milk consumption at household level was within seasonal averages for the month.

▪ Distances to water points for household consumption were longer than the seasonal norms for this time of the year.