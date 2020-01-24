24 Jan 2020

Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Above-normal rains were received throughout December.

  • The VCI for the month was significantly above-normal for this time of the year.

  • The state of water sources was normal.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

  • The condition of maize, green grams and cowpeas was fair this month compared to good normally.

  • Milk production was within seasonal norms for the month.

  • No drought-related deaths or migration incidences were reported during the month.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were significantly below-normal implying considerably reduced household purchasing power for this time of the year.

  • Milk consumption was slightly below seasonal ranges this month.

  • Distances to water points for household consumption were higher than seasonal ranges for the month.

Utilization Indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was slightly above-normal implying a worsened nutritional status for children aged 0-5 years for this time of the year.

