Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Above-normal rains were received throughout December.
The VCI for the month was significantly above-normal for this time of the year.
The state of water sources was normal.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
The condition of maize, green grams and cowpeas was fair this month compared to good normally.
Milk production was within seasonal norms for the month.
No drought-related deaths or migration incidences were reported during the month.
Access indicators
Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were significantly below-normal implying considerably reduced household purchasing power for this time of the year.
Milk consumption was slightly below seasonal ranges this month.
Distances to water points for household consumption were higher than seasonal ranges for the month.
Utilization Indicators
- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was slightly above-normal implying a worsened nutritional status for children aged 0-5 years for this time of the year.