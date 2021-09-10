Kenya
Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The first two dekads of the month received near normal rainfall.
▪ The vegetation condition for August was below normal for the month with Lunga Lunga, Matuga and Msambweni Sub-counties classified in the moderate drought category while Kinango Sub-county classified in the severe drought category.
▪ The state of water sources was normal for August.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
▪ Harvesting was on-going for the long rains season crop.
▪ The projected production of maize, cow peas and green grams was below average.
▪ Milk production was normal for the month.
▪ No cases of migration or drought-related livestock deaths were recorded during the month.
Access indicators
▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were normal implying normal household purchasing power.
▪ Household milk consumption was normal for the month of August.
Utilization Indicators
▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was estimated at 2.4 percent for children aged 0-5 years