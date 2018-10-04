Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
All three dekads of the month received normal rainfall.
The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was above-normal at 59.77.
The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
Livestock body condition was moderate which was normal for this time of the year.
Milk production was above-normal.
No livestock migration was reported during this month.
Access indicators
The terms of trade were within seasonal ranges for this time of the year.
Milk consumption and access to water for domestic use were within seasonal ranges for this time of the year.
Utilization Indicators
- The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was above-average for this time of the year.