04 Oct 2018

Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for August 2018

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1012.85 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • All three dekads of the month received normal rainfall.

  • The Vegetation Condition Index (VCI) was above-normal at 59.77.

  • The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

  • Livestock body condition was moderate which was normal for this time of the year.

  • Milk production was above-normal.

  • No livestock migration was reported during this month.

Access indicators

  • The terms of trade were within seasonal ranges for this time of the year.

  • Milk consumption and access to water for domestic use were within seasonal ranges for this time of the year.

Utilization Indicators

  • The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was above-average for this time of the year.

