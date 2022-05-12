Kenya
Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2022
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The first dekad of April received below normal rains while the second dekad received above normal rains.
▪ The vegetation condition for April was below normal for the month.
▪ The state of water sources was below normal for the month.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators
▪ Land preparation began with the onset of the long rains.
▪ Milk production was below normal for April.
Access indicators
▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) were below average for this time of the year implying reduced purchasing power at household level.
▪ Milk consumption was normal for the month.
▪ Return distances to water sources for household consumption were above average for this time of the year.
Utilization Indicators
▪ The proportion of children at risk of malnutrition was estimated at 2.9 percent in April.
▪ The food consumption score was 25.14 in April and had reduced from 32.6 in March.
▪ The reduced coping strategy index was 9.9 in April having reduced slightly from 11.6 in March