Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The first dekad received slightly below-average rainfall while the second dekad of the month received extremely above-average rainfall. There was no rainfall received in the third dekad.

▪ The vegetation condition index for April was considerably above-average for this time of the year.

▪ The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators

▪ Planting was ongoing for the long rains season which was normal for this time

▪ Milk production was within seasonal ranges for this time of the year.

▪ There were no migration incidences or drought-related deaths reported

Access indicators

▪ Terms of trade (casual labour to maize) have improved way above the seasonal norms this month implying improved household purchasing power for this time of the year.

▪ Milk consumption was slightly above normal for the month.

▪ Distances to water sources for household consumption were within seasonal norms in April.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The percentage of children below five years estimated to be at risk of malnutrition reduced by more than half the normal percentage at this time, implying a substantially improved nutritional status for this age cohort.