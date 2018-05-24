Kwale County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for April 2018
Biophysical Indicators
- The county received higher-than-normal rainfall in April.
- The Vegetation Condition Index was significantly above-normal at 74.68 compared with 43 normally.
- The state of water sources was normal for this time of the year.
Production Indicators
- Livestock body condition was normal for this time of the year.
- Milk production was 12.5 percent above-normal.
- No livestock migration was reported during the month.
Access Indicators
- The terms of trade and milk consumption were within seasonal ranges for the month.
- Average return distances to water sources for household consumption were normal for this time of the year.
Utilization Indicators
- The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was above-normal for this time of the year.