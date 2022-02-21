Kujipanga bulletin - Improving access to family planning services in Kenya, January 2022 - Edition 7

The DESIP Learning Conference held in September 2021, provided a platform to share learnings from the programme, which depicted the need for partnership with both the County and National Government, to reach a broad spectrum of donors, partners (existing and potential ones) and other stakeholders seeking to implement similar programs, and call to action for continued learning.

The conference attracted stakeholders in health particularly those implementing SRHR programmes, that is, the Ministry of Health, researchers, development partners, policy makers, donors, among others. The conference package comprised of keynote speeches, presentations, preformed panels, and other interactive online question and answer sessions.

The presentations were done under the following subthemes:

Sub-theme 1: Ensuring greater availability of Family Planning commodities.

Learning Area 1.1: How Does Community-based distributors linkage to Health Facilities influence uptake of long-acting reversible contraception (LARC)?

Learning Area 1.2: Community Health Volunteer’s demand creation initiative of the manyatta model to promote uptake of family planning in Samburu northsub-county, Samburu County.

Learning Area 1.3: Uptake of a Structured On-Job-Training Mentorship Approach for Increasing Long-Acting Reversible Contraception (LARC) Service Delivery and Coverage by Health Care Workers in Narok County.

Sub-theme 2: Creating Greater Family Planning Demand for Commodities.

Learning Area 2.1: Does capacity strengthening in social inclusion positively influence health providers attitudes and behaviour towards service delivery to persons with disabilities?

Learning Area 2.2: Does modification of the community dialogue model based on audience socio-demographic segmentation improve effective referrals for SRH services for girls under 19 years in Narok and Homa Bay County?

Learning Area 2.3: Does clarifying the scriptural basis for child spacing by faith leaders improve the uptake of Family Planning services by clients in Isiolo, Migori and Homa Bay counties?

Sub-Theme 3: Strengthening public and private sector engagement for sustainable ownership of Family Planning services.

Learning Area 3.1: Lessons from Policy-based Learning Labs Approaches for Strengthening Family Planning County Health Systems.

Learning Area 3.2: How Does Investing in Policy Frameworks Help Sustain the Gains Made in Family Planning Investment?

Sub-theme 4: Strategic information on Family Planning activities Learning Area 4.1: The Role of Client Exit Surveys in Informing Implementation Family Planning Activities: Case of FCDO Funded of DESIP Programme in Kenya.

Learning Area 4.2: Maintaining Equity in Family Planning During a Pandemic;

DESIP Programme COVID-19 Adaptations.