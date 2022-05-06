Kujipanga bulletin - Improving access to family planning services in Kenya, April 2022 - Edition 8

PS Kenya-CEO Statement

As a learning institution, DESIP, through the support of the FDCO (the donor), used its learning to review the DESIP Theory of Change, the Logical Framework, and the M & E framework to capture the results chain of the DESIP programme and work streams, including inputs, outputs, outcomes, and impact, their relationships, the assumptions, and contextual factors, and to monitor the DESIP programme. The changes were intended to match the amended scope of the programme both technically and financially. I appreciate the DESIP and HERA teams (consultants) making modifications to the results chain in the frameworks. The process sharpened and guided review of indicators, targets, and means of verification. DESIP understands that family planning is critical to development, economic growth, and environmental sustainability, and also perceives it as a cost-effective way to break the cycle of poverty and make families healthier. It also empowers women and girls. Such an investment in refocusing the Theory of Change, the Logical Framework, and the M & E Framework will ensure DESIP’s effort translates into saving lives as millions of unintended pregnancies and abortions are prevented; fewer women die from unsafe abortions or giving birth; and more children survive. Let’s wish DESIP a fruitful and rewarding journey as they embark on their journey to improve lives.