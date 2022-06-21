KOICA in partnership with Kajiado County Government and UNOPS hand over critical ICU equipment and medical supplies to Kitengela Sub-County Hospital

Nairobi, 21st June 2022 – The Kitengela Sub-County Hospital received critical ICU equipment and medical supplies worth $ US 199,000 on the 10th June 2022. KOICA partnered with the Kajiado County Government and UNOPS to strengthen the medical services of Kitengela Sub-County Hospital. The hospital was first constructed by KOICA back in 2008 when it was a health center and commissioned to a hospital in 2011. Critical ICU equipment handed over included 2 ICU beds, 3 cardiac beds, 2 resuscitation machines, 3 ventilators and 5 patient monitors and other medical supplies which are critical in this pandemic.

The handover of the critical ICU equipment comes at an opportune time as the Covid-19 infection rates in the country continue to rise. During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the hospital was not able to handle critical care cases due to lack of ICU beds and equipment. Speaking at the handover event;

Kajiado County Government Deputy Governor Mr. Martin Mushosho said: “This donation means alot to the Kajiado County Government and the people we serve that we can now offer critical care services as the population of Kitengela increases”.

KOICA Kenya Country Director Mr. Jang Hee Im said: “It has been a longstanding partnership with the Kajiado County Government and UNOPS and we look forward to contributing more in the health sector not only in Kajiado County but also in Kenya as whole”.

UNOPS East and Southern Africa Representative Emma Akinyi said: “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with KOICA and the County Government of Kajiado to support COVID-19 response efforts in Kajiado County, Kenya.

The busiest unit in the sub-county hospital is the maternity ward which serves 500 patients a day and carries out 70 deliveries in a day. Previously, cases of Preeclampsia were referred to the Kenyatta National Hospital as the facility did not have an intensive care unit (ICU).

KOICA in partnership with the County Government of Kajiado and UNOPS is glad to support Kenya's Covid-19 response.