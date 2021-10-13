Kenya
Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The month of September was dry and this is normal.
Vegetation greenness was normal while forage condition was below normal.
VCI forecast indicates normal to above normal vegetation greenness for the month of September.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Land preparation for crop production was lower than normal.
Livestock body condition was fair to poor with normal cases of livestock deaths and unusual migration patterns.
Cases of heartwater, Tryps, ECF, FMD and livestock deaths due to diseases reported.
Milk production was within normal range.
Access Indicators
Terms of trade were favourable.
Milk consumption was below normal range.
Water distances were above normal range.
The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
Malnutrition cases were within normal range.
About 67.4 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
About 24.9 percent of households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms