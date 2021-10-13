Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The month of September was dry and this is normal.

 Vegetation greenness was normal while forage condition was below normal.

 VCI forecast indicates normal to above normal vegetation greenness for the month of September.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

 Land preparation for crop production was lower than normal.

 Livestock body condition was fair to poor with normal cases of livestock deaths and unusual migration patterns.

 Cases of heartwater, Tryps, ECF, FMD and livestock deaths due to diseases reported.

 Milk production was within normal range.

Access Indicators

 Terms of trade were favourable.

 Milk consumption was below normal range.

 Water distances were above normal range.

 The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

 Malnutrition cases were within normal range.

 About 67.4 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.

 About 24.9 percent of households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms