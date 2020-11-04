Kenya

Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • The month of September was dry in most parts of the county and this is normal. However, the forecast indicates depressed October to December rainfall season.

  • The vegetation greenness was above normal.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • Land preparation was on-going across the livelihood zones and this is normal.

  • Livestock body condition was good to fair with normal cases of livestock migration and no deaths because of drought was reported.

  • However, confirmed cases of trypanosomiasis disease and deaths in cattle was reported.  Milk production was below normal.

Access Indicators

  • Terms of trade were favourable compared to long term mean.

  • Milk consumption was below normal.

  • Water distances were within normal range.

  • The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

  • The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was within normal range.

  • Households employed consumption based coping mechanisms less frequently compared to normal.

