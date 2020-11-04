Kenya
Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The month of September was dry in most parts of the county and this is normal. However, the forecast indicates depressed October to December rainfall season.
The vegetation greenness was above normal.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Land preparation was on-going across the livelihood zones and this is normal.
Livestock body condition was good to fair with normal cases of livestock migration and no deaths because of drought was reported.
However, confirmed cases of trypanosomiasis disease and deaths in cattle was reported. Milk production was below normal.
Access Indicators
Terms of trade were favourable compared to long term mean.
Milk consumption was below normal.
Water distances were within normal range.
The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was within normal range.
Households employed consumption based coping mechanisms less frequently compared to normal.