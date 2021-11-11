Kenya
Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The month of October was dry and this is not
normal.
Vegetation greenness was normal while forage condition was below normal.
VCI forecast for the month of November, indicates normal to below normal vegetation greenness.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Land preparation and planting for the season
was minimal compared to normal.
Livestock body condition was fair to poor with normal cases of livestock deaths and unusual migration patterns.
Cases of CCPP, helminthiasis and pneumonia in goats were reported.
Milk production was below normal range.
Access Indicators
Terms of trade were unfavourable. Milk consumption was below normal range.
Water distances were within normal range.
The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
Malnutrition cases were within normal range.
About 65.5 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
About 25.5 percent of households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms