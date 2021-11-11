Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The month of October was dry and this is not normal.

 Vegetation greenness was normal while forage condition was below normal.

 VCI forecast for the month of November, indicates normal to below normal vegetation greenness.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators  Land preparation and planting for the season was minimal compared to normal.

 Livestock body condition was fair to poor with normal cases of livestock deaths and unusual migration patterns.

 Cases of CCPP, helminthiasis and pneumonia in goats were reported.

 Milk production was below normal range.

Access Indicators

 Terms of trade were unfavourable.  Milk consumption was below normal range.

 Water distances were within normal range.

 The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

 Malnutrition cases were within normal range.

 About 65.5 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.

 About 25.5 percent of households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms