Kenya

Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators

 The month of October was dry and this is not normal.
 Vegetation greenness was normal while forage condition was below normal.
 VCI forecast for the month of November, indicates normal to below normal vegetation greenness.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators  Land preparation and planting for the season was minimal compared to normal.
 Livestock body condition was fair to poor with normal cases of livestock deaths and unusual migration patterns.
 Cases of CCPP, helminthiasis and pneumonia in goats were reported.
 Milk production was below normal range.

Access Indicators
 Terms of trade were unfavourable.  Milk consumption was below normal range.
 Water distances were within normal range.
 The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators
 Malnutrition cases were within normal range.
 About 65.5 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
 About 25.5 percent of households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms

