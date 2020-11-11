Kenya

Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators

  • The onset of the short rains was observed in parts of the county in the third dekad of October. However, the forecast indicates depressed October to December rainfall season.

  • The vegetation greenness was above normal.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators

  • Land preparation and planting for the season was on-going and this is normal.

  • Livestock body condition was good to fair with normal cases of livestock migration and no deaths because of drought reported.

  • Confirmed cases of trypanosomiasis disease and deaths in cattle was reported in Mutha ward.

  • Milk production was below normal.

Access Indicators

  • Terms of trade were favourable compared to long term mean.

  • Milk consumption was below normal.

  • Water distances were within normal range.

  • The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

  • The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was within normal range.

  • Households employed consumption based coping mechanisms less frequently compared to normal.

