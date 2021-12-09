Kenya
Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
The onset of 2021 short rain was late in November.
Vegetation greenness and forage condition was below normal.
VCI forecast for the month of December indicates below normal vegetation greenness.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Early planted crops were in germination stage and in poor condition.
Livestock body condition was poor to fair with normal cases of livestock deaths and unusual migration patterns.
Cases of CCPP, FMD, Trypanosomiasis and ECF were reported.
Milk production was below normal range.
Access Indicators
Terms of trade were unfavourable.
Milk consumption was below normal range.
Water distances were above normal range.
The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
Malnutrition cases were within normal range.
About 64.2 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
About 26.6 percent of households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms