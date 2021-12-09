Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

 The onset of 2021 short rain was late in November.

 Vegetation greenness and forage condition was below normal.

 VCI forecast for the month of December indicates below normal vegetation greenness.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

 Early planted crops were in germination stage and in poor condition.

 Livestock body condition was poor to fair with normal cases of livestock deaths and unusual migration patterns.

 Cases of CCPP, FMD, Trypanosomiasis and ECF were reported.

 Milk production was below normal range.

Access Indicators

 Terms of trade were unfavourable.

 Milk consumption was below normal range.

 Water distances were above normal range.

 The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

 Malnutrition cases were within normal range.

 About 64.2 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.

 About 26.6 percent of households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms