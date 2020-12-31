Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The onset of 2020 short rains was timely in third dekad of October. However, parts of the county observed late onset in the first dekad of November.

▪ The vegetation greenness was normal.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Crops were mainly at germination stage with fair condition due to moisture stress.

▪ Livestock body condition was good to fair with normal cases of livestock migration and no deaths because of drought reported.

▪ Confirmed cases of PPR disease and deaths were reported in Imale, Kitui East Sub County.

▪ Cases of desert locust invasion were reported.

▪ Milk production was below normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were favourable.

▪ Milk consumption was below normal.

▪ Water distances were within normal range.

▪ The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range.

▪ About 80 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.

▪ Households employed normal consumption based coping mechanisms