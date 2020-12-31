Kenya
Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The onset of 2020 short rains was timely in third dekad of October. However, parts of the county observed late onset in the first dekad of November.
▪ The vegetation greenness was normal.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Crops were mainly at germination stage with fair condition due to moisture stress.
▪ Livestock body condition was good to fair with normal cases of livestock migration and no deaths because of drought reported.
▪ Confirmed cases of PPR disease and deaths were reported in Imale, Kitui East Sub County.
▪ Cases of desert locust invasion were reported.
▪ Milk production was below normal.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade were favourable.
▪ Milk consumption was below normal.
▪ Water distances were within normal range.
▪ The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range.
▪ About 80 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
▪ Households employed normal consumption based coping mechanisms