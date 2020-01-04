Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019
NOVEMBER EW PHASE
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The county experienced above normal rainfall with good temporal and uneven spatial distribution.
▪ The vegetation greenness was above normal.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Crops were mainly at knee high/flowering stage and in good condition.
▪ Maize infestation by fall armyworms was reported.
▪ Livestock body condition was fair to good for all the species with no abnormal cases of livestock diseases and deaths reported.
▪ Milk production was below normal.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade were unfavourable compared to long term mean.
▪ Milk consumption was within normal range.
▪ Water distances were below normal range.
▪ The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ The percentage of children mid at risk of malnutrition was above normal range.
▪ Households employed consumption based coping mechanisms more frequently compared to normal.