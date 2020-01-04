04 Jan 2020

Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 30 Nov 2019
preview


NOVEMBER EW PHASE

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The county experienced above normal rainfall with good temporal and uneven spatial distribution.

▪ The vegetation greenness was above normal.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Crops were mainly at knee high/flowering stage and in good condition.

▪ Maize infestation by fall armyworms was reported.

▪ Livestock body condition was fair to good for all the species with no abnormal cases of livestock diseases and deaths reported.

▪ Milk production was below normal.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were unfavourable compared to long term mean.

▪ Milk consumption was within normal range.

▪ Water distances were below normal range.

▪ The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ The percentage of children mid at risk of malnutrition was above normal range.

▪ Households employed consumption based coping mechanisms more frequently compared to normal.

