Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The county received depressed 2022 long rains with late onset and timely cessation.

▪ Vegetation greenness and forage condition was below normal.

▪ VCI forecast for the month of June indicates moderate vegetation greenness.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Majority of crops wilted at germination stage.

▪ Livestock body condition was good to fair with normal cases of livestock deaths.

▪ Livestock in-migration was reported and this is not normal at this time of the year.

▪ Suspected cases of CCPP were reported in Tseikuru Ward.

▪ Milk production was below normal range.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were unfavourable.

▪ Milk consumption was below normal range.

▪ Water distances were within normal range.

▪ The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Malnutrition cases were slightly above normal.

▪ About 65.9 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.

▪ About 16.3 and 5.6 percent of the households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms respectively.