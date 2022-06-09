Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The county received depressed 2022 long rains with late onset and timely cessation.
▪ Vegetation greenness and forage condition was below normal.
▪ VCI forecast for the month of June indicates moderate vegetation greenness.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Majority of crops wilted at germination stage.
▪ Livestock body condition was good to fair with normal cases of livestock deaths.
▪ Livestock in-migration was reported and this is not normal at this time of the year.
▪ Suspected cases of CCPP were reported in Tseikuru Ward.
▪ Milk production was below normal range.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade were unfavourable.
▪ Milk consumption was below normal range.
▪ Water distances were within normal range.
▪ The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ Malnutrition cases were slightly above normal.
▪ About 65.9 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
▪ About 16.3 and 5.6 percent of the households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms respectively.