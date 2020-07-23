Kenya
Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The month of May was dry in most parts of the county and this is normal.
▪ The vegetation greenness was above normal.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Crops were mainly at knee high/flowering stage and in fair condition.
▪ Livestock body condition was good to fair with no abnormal cases of livestock migration and deaths as a result of drought. However, suspected cases of lumpy skin disease were reported.
▪ Milk production was below normal.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade were favourable compared to long term mean.
▪ Milk consumption was below normal.
▪ Water distances were within normal range
▪ The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ The percentage of children at risk of malnutrition was within normal range.
▪ Households employed consumption based coping mechanisms less frequently compared to normal.