20 Jun 2019

Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
Download PDF (800.8 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

  • Light showers were received during the month of May 2019 with uneven distribution. This was below normal.

  • The vegetation greenness was below normal.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

  • Re-planting, gapping and weeding of maize, beans, cow peas, green grams, pigeon peas, sorghum and millet was ongoing across the livelihood zone. Wilting of crops was also reported.

  • Livestock body conditions ranged from good to fair with no abnormal cases of migration, diseases or death reported across the livelihood zones in the county.

  • Milk production was below the long-term mean

Access Indicators

  • The Terms of Trade were unfavourable and below the long-term average.  Milk consumption was within the normal range.

  • Distances to water sources were long term mean.

  • The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

  • The percentage of children mid at risk of malnutrition was within normal range.

  • Households employed normal coping mechanisms to cope with lack of food or money to buy food.

