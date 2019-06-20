Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
Light showers were received during the month of May 2019 with uneven distribution. This was below normal.
The vegetation greenness was below normal.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
Re-planting, gapping and weeding of maize, beans, cow peas, green grams, pigeon peas, sorghum and millet was ongoing across the livelihood zone. Wilting of crops was also reported.
Livestock body conditions ranged from good to fair with no abnormal cases of migration, diseases or death reported across the livelihood zones in the county.
Milk production was below the long-term mean
Access Indicators
The Terms of Trade were unfavourable and below the long-term average. Milk consumption was within the normal range.
Distances to water sources were long term mean.
The cost of water at source was normal.
Utilization Indicators
The percentage of children mid at risk of malnutrition was within normal range.
Households employed normal coping mechanisms to cope with lack of food or money to buy food.