Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

The vegetation greenness was below normal.

Light showers were received during the month of May 2019 with uneven distribution. This was below normal.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

Re-planting, gapping and weeding of maize, beans, cow peas, green grams, pigeon peas, sorghum and millet was ongoing across the livelihood zone. Wilting of crops was also reported.

Livestock body conditions ranged from good to fair with no abnormal cases of migration, diseases or death reported across the livelihood zones in the county.