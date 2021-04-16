Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The month of March was dry and this is not normal at this time of the year.

▪ The vegetation greenness was normal.

▪ Forecast indicates moderate to severe vegetation greenness.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Land preparation and planting was on-going across the county and this is normal.

▪ Livestock body condition was good to fair with normal cases of livestock migration and deaths.

▪ Confirmed cases of LSD, FMD and PPR diseases were reported in the county.

▪ Milk production was within normal range.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were favourable.

▪ Milk consumption was within normal range.

▪ Water distances were within normal range.

▪ The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range.

▪ About 84 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.

▪ Households employed normal food based coping mechanisms