Kenya

Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators
▪ The month of March was dry and this is not normal at this time of the year.
▪ The vegetation greenness was normal.
▪ Forecast indicates moderate to severe vegetation greenness.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators
▪ Land preparation and planting was on-going across the county and this is normal.
▪ Livestock body condition was good to fair with normal cases of livestock migration and deaths.
▪ Confirmed cases of LSD, FMD and PPR diseases were reported in the county.
▪ Milk production was within normal range.

Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade were favourable.
▪ Milk consumption was within normal range.
▪ Water distances were within normal range.
▪ The cost of water at source was normal.

Utilization Indicators
▪ Malnutrition cases were within normal range.
▪ About 84 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
▪ Households employed normal food based coping mechanisms

