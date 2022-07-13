Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Biophysical Indicators

▪ The month of June was dry and this is normal.

▪ Vegetation greenness and forage condition was below normal.

Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production Indicators

▪ Crops are at harvesting stage with farmers recording little or no harvests.

▪ Livestock body condition was fair to poor with normal cases of livestock deaths.

▪ Confirmed cases of Trypanosomiasis in cattle were reported.

▪ Livestock in-migration was reported and this is not normal at this time of the year.

▪ Milk production was below normal range.

Access Indicators

▪ Terms of trade were unfavourable.

▪ Milk consumption was below normal range.

▪ Water distances were above normal range.

▪ The cost of water at vendor was higher compared to normal.

Utilization Indicators

▪ Malnutrition cases were moderately above normal.

▪ About 57 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.

▪ About 18.5 and 6.3 percent of the households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms respectively.