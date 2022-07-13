Kitui County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Biophysical Indicators
▪ The month of June was dry and this is normal.
▪ Vegetation greenness and forage condition was below normal.
Socio-Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production Indicators
▪ Crops are at harvesting stage with farmers recording little or no harvests.
▪ Livestock body condition was fair to poor with normal cases of livestock deaths.
▪ Confirmed cases of Trypanosomiasis in cattle were reported.
▪ Livestock in-migration was reported and this is not normal at this time of the year.
▪ Milk production was below normal range.
Access Indicators
▪ Terms of trade were unfavourable.
▪ Milk consumption was below normal range.
▪ Water distances were above normal range.
▪ The cost of water at vendor was higher compared to normal.
Utilization Indicators
▪ Malnutrition cases were moderately above normal.
▪ About 57 percent of households were in acceptable food consumption category.
▪ About 18.5 and 6.3 percent of the households employed crisis and emergency food-based coping mechanisms respectively.